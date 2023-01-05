WASHINGTON, Jan. 5 -- The following are the federal contracts awarded to companies located in your circulation area in the state of Alabama for the Week of Dec. 30 - Jan. 5.
A.C., Huntsville, Alabama, won a federal contract award for $10,395,300 from the U.S. Navy, Newport, Rhode Island, for Center Cell Access Ports Virginia Class.
RJWRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, Huntsville, Alabama, won a federal contract award for $84,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Bare Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing.
LEE PRECISION MACHINE SHOP, Athens, Alabama, won a federal contract award for $56,055 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Emergency Belt Assembly.
GENESIS JIT, Huntsville, Alabama, won a federal contract award for $50,160 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for Flap Attachment Link.
HEXAGON U.S. FEDERAL, Huntsville, Alabama, won a federal contract award for $20,927 from the Department of the Interior U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Falls Church, Virginia, for Business Application and Application Development Support Services.
HUNTSVILLE TRACTOR & EQUIPMENT, Huntsville, Alabama, won a federal contract award for $17,668 from the Department of the Interior U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Falls Church, Virginia, for Motorcycles, Motor Scooters and Bicycles.
