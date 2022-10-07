The following federal contracts were announced by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Alabama.

EOS Defense Systems USA, Huntsville, Alabama, won a federal contract award for $950,000,000 from the U.S. Air Force, Dayton, Ohio, for Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Multiple Award IDIQ.

Ierus Technologies, Huntsville, Alabama, won a federal contract award for $950,000,000 from the U.S. Air Force, Dayton, Ohio, for Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Multiple Award IDIQ.

Agile Decision Sciences, Huntsville, Alabama, won a federal contract award for $160,086,284 from the Environmental Protection Agency, Durham, North Carolina, for Information Management Center Services.

Lee Precision Machine Shop, Athens, Alabama, won a federal contract award for $33,832 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Piston Depressor Kit.

Lee Precision Machine Shop, Athens, Alabama, won a federal contract award for $25,416 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Filler Opening Cap.

 

