The concept of “the common good” is not as common as it once was — at least not in public schools of higher education, said Dr. Lovett H. Weems Jr.
Weems, a native of Mississippi, was the keynote speaker at Athens State University’s lunch-and-learn presentation: “The Common Good — A Timeless Measure of Faith & Education,” on June 16.
Early churches and colleges shared similar, humble beginnings, Weems said, and argued that today’s public institutions have largely divested themselves from those beginnings — from the religious diversity of their times constructed for the good of the public.
Speaking about the history of colleges founded by the United Methodist Church, Weems noted that those initial institutions were typically more public than private, and strove to identify and better societal concerns. This is something that can be found lacking today, he said.
“Here is my contention: What that Methodist heritage, and the public heritage, have in common — when they’re at their best, and from their original DNA — is the common good. The common good.”
“Let’s think back on those early schools and colleges,” Weems said. “They were not narrow, sectarian endeavors. Today, unfortunately, even the word Christian is often used by people not to expand horizons, not to include more people, but to narrow.
“When I was a pastor in Mississippi, if some folks said, ‘We’re going to start a Christian school,’ we knew exactly what they meant. ... We knew exactly what they meant.
“Or if you see an ad on TV for a dating site for Christian singles, you know they’re not talking about Catholic Christians; they’re not talking about Episcopal Christians; they’re not talking about (United Church of Christ) Christians. They are using it in a very narrow sense. … Today, if you say you’re going to have a religious ‘something,’ our minds start to narrow instead of expanding.”
“That’s not what the Methodist heritage is,” Weems said. “These schools were never narrow, religious schools. They were for the common good. The first Methodist college established was in 1784 … in Maryland … and the first two faculty members were a Catholic and a Quaker.”
“Early schools were asked to make decisions on what was based for the good of the most people, the public good,” Weems said.
“You see how strange that sounds today, don’t you,” he said, finishing his presentation by challenging an audience comprised of Athens State University officials, educators, and members of the public.
Weems is a distinguished professor of church leadership emeritus and senior consultant of the Lewis Center for Church Leadership at Wesley theological Seminary in Washington, D.C.
He is a graduate of Millsaps College, Perkins School of Theology, Southern Methodist University, and Wesley Theological Seminary. He holds numerous honorary degrees.
Weems’ presentation, held in the Sandridge Student Center Ballroom, was part of “Athens Forever” Bicentennial Series. Glenn Conner, Athens State University director of external relations and alumni affairs, modulated the event and cited among Weems’ achievements “at least 10 books.”
Among those titles, “Church Leadership: Vision, Team, Culture, and Integrity,” is described by professor Rosabeth Moss Kanter of Harvard Business School as “an invaluable guide to leadership in the church.”
