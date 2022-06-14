Athens Fire & Rescue has contained a fire that began in a wheat field near the Gamble House.
They were called out to a brush fire around noon at Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road east of Lindsay Lane. Firefighters contained the flames that had spread about 10 acres in less than an hour.
Athens Communications Specialist Holly Hollman said the flames were about 15 feet high at one point.
The News Courier was on scene and spoke with East Limestone Fire Chief Tony Kirk who said they believe the fire began from a combine harvester that struck a rock, causing a spark.
He said the least little spark can start a fire in a wheat field, and on days when there is any kind of breeze that only aids the spread.
"A wheat straw is like a little chimney," Kirk said. "And you've got 100 million out there."
Other departments assisted in fighting the fire including, East Limestone, Piney Chapel and Owens volunteer fire departments. The firefighters were careful to rotate out of the direct heat during this especially hot day.
The News Courier will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
