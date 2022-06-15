Athens leaders are asking that residents refrain from making any changes to the paint color on fire hydrants on their property.
According to the city, Athens Fire and Athens Water departments have had several issues with citizens painting hydrants so they don't "stick out" with the color scheme of their home.
While they understand the temptation to try and keep the hydrant from standing out, painting them can be extremely dangerous for fire fighters as well as victims of fires.
"These hydrants are city property and are color coded by water pressure and for the safety of our first responders," the city explained.
