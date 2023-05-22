Erin Moran is the first inductee into the LCSR Hall of Fame. Erin has been instrumental in making the rodeo successful throughout the last 25 years while being employed at the Sheriff’s Office.
She has volunteered in almost all areas of the rodeo which makes it difficult to list her accomplishments. From feeding the cowboys, helping with luncheons, aiding the rodeo company, selling advertisements, assisting with concessions, overseeing the Exceptional Needs Rodeo, and whatever has ever been asked – she has done.
Erin is an all-around asset who believed in creating a successful family event and did so with dedication and hard work. Thank you Erin for your tireless commitment and loyalty to making a difference and helping raise funds for local law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.