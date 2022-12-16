First Metro Bank named one of the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama

MUSCLE SHOALS — First Metro Bank was recently named one of the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama by Business Alabama Magazine and Best Companies Group.
Headquartered in Muscle Shoals, First Metro Bank currently has 140 employees working at their ten branches throughout North Alabama. “From the beginning, First Metro Bank has been blessed with a great staff of employees who take our Bank with a Neighbor slogan to heart,” says Rodney Howard, First Metro Bank President and CEO. “In return, we strive to provide a second-to-none work environment.”
First Metro Bank offers a generous benefits package and allows flexible work schedules for working parents and caregivers. Employees also have ample opportunities to improve their professional skill sets through industry-certified training programs and internal programs, such as the First Metro Bank Certified Banker Program. Annually, the bank honors and recognizes its team with events such as Employee Appreciation Week and an Employee Christmas Breakfast.
Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation.
The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Alabama, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.
For more information on career opportunities at First Metro Bank, visit firstmetro.com.
First Metro Bank is committed to a fair and equitable workplace where each employee is a valued member of the First Metro Bank family.
