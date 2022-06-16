First Metro Bank, headquartered in Muscle Shoals, has continued to grow its financial literacy footprint since the community bank’s inception in 1988. The financial literacy efforts of the hometown financial institution now spans four counties: Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin, and Limestone. They are a long-time participant of the American Bankers Association’s Teach Children To Save Program. Through this program, First Metro Bank provides local fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade classes with banker-led presentations about the importance of saving money.
In five short weeks, First Metro Bank presented to multiple classes at eighteen different schools, reaching a total of 1,861 students. Throughout the presentation, students are taught why it is important to start saving for the future now, how they can earn money to begin their savings journey, that small savings add up over time, and additional financial tips that challenge them to think about their spending habits. Teaching children financial awareness at a young age encourages them to be good stewards of their money and creates a financially strong generation of savers.
“Financial literacy is a pillar of our everyday mission ... both inside and outside the classroom,” said Jerra Burden, financial literacy coordinator at First Metro Bank. “After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, our financial literacy team was beyond thrilled to return to classrooms throughout our communities, presenting the Teach Children to Save program.”
“I am so thankful to Jerra and First Metro Bank for giving our students a glimpse into responsible money management. The material covered was presented in a way that our fourth and fifth graders could understand,” said Shelly Hellums, fourth grade teacher at New Bethel Elementary School. “My students were able to apply math standards we have learned throughout the year in a real-world situation. The kids were buzzing for days about saving money!”
