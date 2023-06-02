The Limestone County School district wants to continue to invest in their teachers and staff in the new 5-year strategic plan.
The plan focuses on five strategic areas for the board and central office to focus on for 2023-2028: student support and achievement, stakeholder engagement and communication, resources and operational effectiveness, quality staff and professional development, and governance.
After meetings at schools in each part of the district and talks with committees made up of parents, teachers and students, the Limestone County School Board voted in favor of the plan at a meeting on May 9.
The News Courier ran a story introducing the strategic plan called “Breaking down the Limestone County Schools Strategic Plan” in the May 27 edition. This focused on explaining the vision and mission of the district along with the addressing the first strategic area of student support and achievement. Stories in the May 31 and June 1 editions explained the second and third areas of the plan.
The fourth strategic area is “quality staff and professional development” which includes four main goals.
Hiring
The first goal in this area is to "amplify the exposure of employment opportunities in order to recruit and hire qualified personnel."
There are seven actions and measures identified to improve hiring practices.
This includes hosting an annual career fair and attending other local recruiting events. Earlier this year on April 13 the district held a job fair. At the time, Executive Director of HR and Operations Bill Tribble said their main need was for classified positions such as child nutrition staff, instructional assistants and bus drivers. The plan mentions improvement for substitutes in particular. Noting it can improve recruitment through training, salaries and benefits.
Another measure the system can take is using attendance records from career fairs. The plan also mentions leveraging social media to promote those open opportunities which is mentioned in the newly developed communications plan.
Another performance measure mentioned is the Career Technical Center's Teaching and Learning class. The class is described on the Tech Center's website as providing students with information on what it takes to be an effective teacher by working hands on with elementary and middle school classrooms. They want to increase student participation in this option. There are college credit opportunities with the class which lends itself to another action the district wants to take in this area: partnering with local universities for alternate certification programs.
The district wants to recruit student teachers from theses universities and build relationships with them to help create a pipeline of teachers and employees in the system.
Development
There are two goals for the district related to the development of current employees. The system hopes to "expand professional development opportunities relevant to each employee" by identifying their needs, providing both mandatory and other relevant trainings, promoting certifications and increasing awareness of graduate opportunities.
The district notes the plan is to "increase career development opportunities for employees at all levels" which differs from the other goal by focusing the actions more on growth within the system. They plan to grow their Limestone Lead program, expand mentors for beginning teachers, promote service on committees and teams and increase openings for teachers to provide training.
Retention
Likely just as important as recruiting is retaining. Retaining teachers is a goal listed with eight actions and performance measures. The district noted in the plan they want to "invest in a process that promotes the retention of qualified personnel."
Some of the actions are things they already do like New Employee Orientation and New Teacher Academy for certified staff as well as annually reviewing the salary schedule. Some of these actions relate back to professional development like mentoring programs. For administrators, they plan to train them on strategies to increase retention.
The district plan notes they want to expand employee awareness of benefits and further provide information from their benefits programs on bettering social and emotional health as well as on substance abuse programs.
They want feedback from employees and plan to perform exit interviews as well with performance measures like reducing the percentage of new employees who separate from the system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.