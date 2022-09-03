The return of Alabama and Auburn football represents a return of normalcy and happiness for many in the state.
Even with both the Tide and the Tigers predicted to destroy their opponents in Week 1, as Alabama hosts Utah State and Auburn hosts Mercer, the buzz around the state grows louder by the day.
Alabama returns players such as Bryce Young and Will Anderson, while adding key pieces such as Jermaine Burton. Auburn returns players like star running back Tank Bigsby, while recently naming T.J. Finley their starter.
Here is a look back to the 2021 seasons for both schools, as well as what is to come this season in 2022.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama’s 2021 season ended with an SEC title, another win in the College Football Playoff semifinals, then falling short in the national title game to Georgia in an SEC title rematch.
Their loss to Texas A&M earlier in the season ended up not affecting anything in their pursuit of the SEC and national title. It was similar to the two Ole Miss losses in 2014 and 2015 not impacting the Tide winning the SEC title.
While seasons that don’t end in titles are usually considered disappointments for the Tide, last season still resulted in their second-straight Heisman and another SEC title.
They also saw tremendous growth out of Young, Anderson and Dallas Turner.
During the offseason, they added day-one starters in WR Jermaine Burton from Georgia and running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech.
For this season, beginning today at 6:30 p.m., the Tide are considered to be the largest title favorites in 20 years, according to ESPN.
They also have a chance for Young to become the 2nd player with two Heismans.
Auburn Tigers
Auburn is entering a year with lower expectations than in years’ past, but it is an important season nonetheless.
It is one that could end up in a coaching change or end in Bryan Harsin finally winning approval from fans and board members alike.
The Tigers took their blows in the offseason, however.
They lost super-legacy QB in Bo Nix to the Oregon Ducks. They also went through a change at offensive coordinator without even coaching a game.
The good news is they still have Tank Bigsby, who could very well lead the SEC in rushing with the workload he is sure to receive as the star of the team.
With Finley at the helm, some fans will be divided on how high his ceiling is. However, he earned the respect of many Tigers faithful when he fought through injuries in the 2021 Iron Bowl to lead an inspiring performance that saw Auburn fall just short in multiple overtimes.
Auburn does their best work when people count them out, so keep an eye on the Tigers this season.
Players to watch
- Bama
Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Dallas Turner, Demarcco Hellams, Jermaine Burton, Jahmyr Gibbs, J.C. Latham.
- Auburn
Tank Bigsby, T.J. Finley, Jarquez Hunter, Owen Pappoe, Anders Carlson.
Game updates will be provided.
