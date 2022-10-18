Details were revealed in court about the investigation into Thomas Blake Tucker, a former East Limestone coach and teacher charged with a School Employee Engaging in a Sex Act with a Student Under the Age of 19. He was in court Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.
“This is the beginning of this case, and these types of cases can take years to make their way to potentially a trial. So we are still very early on this investigation. We don’t even have discovery back yet,” said Tucker’s defense attorney, Nick Lough. “Mr. Tucker maintains his innocence.”
The News Courier will not be reporting the name or identifying information of the student. The state called Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigator Caleb Durden to testify in the preliminary hearing to determine probable cause. District Judge Gray West said the case will move on to a grand jury. An update will be provided when that date is set.
“Today was just an initial fact finding search for us as attorneys. We had some questions that we wanted answered. I think that we’ve got some adequate questions to those answers which will help to form his defense moving forward,” said another attorney representing Tucker, Marcus Helstowski.
Durden said that Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin received a tip that Tucker was having a relationship with a student, but Durden did not know in what manner the tip came to the sheriff. Durden said the tip was not part of the probable cause that was needed for the warrant for arrest, and that came from the statements and what was on a phone from the student.
On Sept. 16, Durden went to the home of the student because it was alleged that Tucker and the student would be spending the night together that night.
He said that the student answered the door and he asked to speak to the mother first who was at work but then came home. The mother said she knew her child liked Tucker but did not know of any relationship between them.
The student then spoke to Durden and told him that they were in a relationship with Tucker and that they loved each other. The student also said they were having sex, according to Durden’s testimony. He said the student told him it happened several times, but did not say exactly, and did say that it had happened before at Tucker’s father’s home. Tucker’s home address as it is listed in the court system belongs to a relative. The student told Durden that they were supposed to spend the night together that evening and had spent the previous night together on Sept. 15. The conversations Durden had with the mother and student were recorded.
Durden said that the student gave him their phone which showed the main form of communication with Tucker was through the Snapchat app. There was an album of photos, some of which contained Tucker and the student together, he said. Some photos were nude photos but none of those contained the two together and none contained the face of Tucker, Durden said. There was one photo that showed the two in bed together but the two were clothed, Tucker’s lawyer asked Durden to clarify. Other photos of the two did not have a sexual nature, he said. The phone was turned over to forensics and is being analyzed according to Durden. Tucker’s phone is also being reviewed.
Durden said after his conversations with the student he went to East Limestone where he met Tucker upon his return from a football game and took him into custody.
DHR has also been made aware and is doing their own investigation separate from the sheriff’s office, Durden said. The News Courier has asked in the past for the school board’s internal investigation process to determine the next steps in their own investigation after the arrest of an employee.
Durden said no other students have alleged a relationship with Tucker. The crime of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student is a Class B felony. Tucker remains released on bond.
“(Tucker) is innocent until proven guilty and he maintains that innocence right now and I think that’s important,” Lough said. “People can read headlines and they can see the accusation but just because someone is accused of something does not mean they are guilty of anything. That’s why we have the court system and the process. and again, this is just very early on in that process.”
