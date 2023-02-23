Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely said in a Facebook post he reports to the Franklin County Jail on Feb. 24 for his three year sentence.
Blakely was convicted Aug. 2, 2021, of first-degree theft and use of official position or office for personal gain, two felonies for which he was later sentenced to three years in a jail other than Limestone County’s.
"I’m still in the fight of my life. It seems like I’m in a race with no finish line, but I am humbled beyond anyone’s imagination for the outpouring of support and kindness shown by so many friends and supporters," Blakely said in his Facebook post.
Blakely had been sheriff and overseen the Limestone County jail for nearly 40 years before his trial. He was convicted of taking no-interest loans from a jail fund that held prisoners’ money and of stealing $4,000 from his campaign account. He was in his 10th straight term at the time of his conviction and removal, making him Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff at the time. He was released on appeal bond the day of his sentencing hearing and has remained out on bond since.
"I will be just fine, and I will continue to fight until I win," Blakely said in his Facebook post.
