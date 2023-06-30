The Limestone County Solid Waste Department will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th. The temporary holiday schedule for the first week in July is as follows.
Monday routes remain the same. Tuesday routes will be picked up on Wednesday. Wednesday routes will be picked up on Thursday. Thursday routes will be picked up on Friday.
City of Athens offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4, for the Fourth of July holiday. Sanitation will run as scheduled the entire week.
The Athens-Limestone Tourism Association will oversee the Red, White and Boom Fireworks Show on July 4 at 8 p.m. from the Athens High stadium. Because of safety regulations, the stadium will not be open for seating. Spectators should park in designated public areas such as at the Rec Center, Swan Creek Park, etc.
Athens Police will direct traffic after the show, if officers are available. Traffic on the west side of U.S. 31 will exit to the south. Traffic on the east side of U.S. 31 will exit to the north.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.