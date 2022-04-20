The funeral for Frank Travis, who succumbed to a battle with cancer on Monday, April 11, was held April 20, with an outpouring of love from the community at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church.
Travis served on the City Council for six years, representing District 3, following his appointment in 2016 after his predecessor, Jimmy Gill, died. In November 2016, Travis was sworn in after being unopposed.
Travis said that to serve as a council member, you need to “be a person who cares. You need to have a heart for the community, and everything else will fall into place.”
Travis’s hand was in many events and organizations in Athens. He was a member of the City of Athens Relay for Life Team and served as a Celebrity Waiter and host for an annual fundraising event where local celebrities serve patrons at Applebee’s to earn tips for the American Cancer Society, among many other volunteer efforts.
Earlier, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks remarked on Travis’ legacy.
Marks said Travis left Athens a legacy that exemplifies the city’s motto of “Classic. Southern. Character.”
“He served our city with love, humor and kindness,” Marks said.
