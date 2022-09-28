AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. — Get the beach chair, an umbrella and your sunglasses ready. Live Well Alabama’s Island Tilapia is high on the protein, low in carbohydrates and everything is cooked in one pan. Sit back, relax and let this recipe take your tastebuds to a private island.
Ingredients
1 pound tilapia
Creole seasoning to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons olive oil
Half a bunch of fresh parsley, chopped
One large green bell pepper, diced
One large yellow onion, diced
1 ½ cups tomatoes, diced
3/4 cup pineapple, diced
1 ½ teaspoons garlic, minced
One bay leaf
Pro Tips
Tilapia is a high-protein, low-carbohydrate white fish with a mild flavor that even picky eaters can enjoy. If using canned pineapple, choose fruit canned in water or 100 percent juice and drain well. Also, serve over brown rice for more fiber.
Directions
Season tilapia with Creole seasoning, salt and pepper.In a large pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add fish and cook until it is tender and flakes with a fork, about 4 minutes per side. Remove fish from pan and set aside.To the same pan, add parsley, bell pepper and onions. Cook until vegetables are tender.Stir in remaining ingredients. Reduce heat to medium. Cook and stir occasionally for 8 to 10 minutes or until liquid is thick. Salt and pepper to taste. Add cooked tilapia to the pan until warmed.Remove bay leaf and serve.
Want to learn more? Step-by-step instructions for the Island Tilapia recipe and an instructional video are available at LiveWellAlabama.com.
Live Well Alabama
Live Well Alabama is a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) initiative developed by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System at Auburn University. This initiative reaches residents across the state with research-based education.
“Cooking at home on a regular basis is a key ingredient to overall health, and it doesn’t have to be difficult or break the bank,” said Katie Funderburk, Alabama SNAP-Ed coordinator. “Our recipes are inexpensive, easy to prepare and don’t require fancy kitchen equipment.”
Eating healthy doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. Live Well Alabama provides numerous recipes that are simple and budget-friendly.
For more information about Live Well Alabama and to find more Live Well Alabama recipes, visit www.LiveWellAlabama.com. Also, check out more Live Well Alabama tips and recipes on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.