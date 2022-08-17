When summer temperatures peak, it’s time to turn to a cool snack that’s refreshing and tastes great. Live Well Alabama has you covered with its Melon and Mint recipe. Combining watermelon, honeydew, mint and just a touch of honey for sweetness, the Live Well Alabama Kitchen has created a tasty treat to beat the summer heat.
Katie Funderburk, Alabama SNAP-Ed Coordinator, suggests melon and mint as a reliable recipe to share. “Fruit salads are a fun and simple way to bring a healthy treat to and gathering. Of course you can bring a fruit tray, but why not try something a little more unique?”
Ingredients
3 cups watermelon, diced
3 cups honeydew melon, diced
¼ cup mint leaves, chopped
Juice from ½ lime
2 tablespoons honey
Pro tips
This recipe allows for creativity. Feel free to add or substitute your favorite fruits in this summer snack. Also, if you don’t have mint, basil can be used as a replacement for a different fresh flavor.
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well.Serve chilled.
Want to learn more? Step-by-step instructions for the Melon and Mint recipe and an instructional video are available at LiveWellAlabama.com.
Live Well Alabama
Live Well Alabama is a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) initiative developed by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System at Auburn University. This initiative reaches residents across the state with research-based education.
“Our recipes are great for getting kids to help in the kitchen,” Funderburk said. “Kids are more likely to try new foods when they helped make them.”
Eating healthy doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. Live Well Alabama provides numerous recipes that are simple and budget-friendly.
For more information about Live Well Alabama and to find more Live Well Alabama recipes, visit www.LiveWellAlabama.com. Also, check out more Live Well Alabama tips and recipes on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
