AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. — There are no paddles necessary for Live Well Alabama’s Spaghetti Squash Boats recipe. This recipe brings together squash, kale, onions, and ground turkey sausage for an unforgettable meal full of flavor.
Ingredients
Two medium spaghetti squash
3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling
Salt and pepper to taste
One yellow onion, diced
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 ½ pounds ground turkey sausage
4 cups kale, torn into bite-sized pieces with stems removed
Pro tips
Rinse and massage the kale between your fingers for a few minutes to make it softer. Cook the spaghetti squash in the microwave to save time. Place squash halves cut side down in a dish with 1 inch of water and cook until you can shred flesh into strands with a fork (about 5 to 10 more minutes).
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.Microwave squash for a few minutes until it becomes softer and easier to cut.Cut squash in half lengthwise and scoop out seeds.Place squash halves cut side up on a baking sheet. Top with a drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast in an oven for 45 to 50 minutes until fork tender. Let cool.In a large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic powder and cook for 5 minutes. Add sausage and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring regularly, until sausage is brown and cooked through. Add kale, stir and cook for a few more minutes until wilted. Remove skillet from heat and set aside.Use fork to scrape inside of cooled spaghetti squash and shred it into strands. Add spaghetti squash strands to skillet and stir to combine with sausage and kale. Spoon mixture into squash shells for serving.
Want to learn more? Step-by-step instructions for the Spaghetti Squash Boats recipe and an instructional video are available at LiveWellAlabama.com.
Live Well Alabama
Live Well Alabama is a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) initiative developed by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System at Auburn University. This initiative reaches residents across the state with research-based education.
“Live Well Alabama recipes are meant to equip people of all ages and experience levels to prepare healthier foods for themselves and their families,” said Katie Funderburk, Alabama SNAP-Ed coordinator.
Eating healthy doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. Live Well Alabama provides numerous recipes that are simple and budget-friendly.
For more information about Live Well Alabama and to find more Live Well Alabama recipes, visit www.LiveWellAlabama.com. Also, check out more Live Well Alabama tips and recipes on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
