Frost bites

Taylor McClure, left, and daughter Harper Dye sit with Nancy Todd to chat and enjoy shaved ice Wednesday at ChristyCare Senior Day Center in East Limestone. The day center, which also has a location in Huntsville, opened earlier this year in Limestone County. Seniors with dementia and related disorders can spend the day hanging out, engaging in crafts or games and participating in a variety of other activities and events.

