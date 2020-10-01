Frost bites
Funeral service for Allie Paul McLin, 91, of Athens, is noon Saturday, October 3, 2020, at David Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Tanner with Peoples Funeral Home directing. Viewing at Peoples Funeral Home is 1-6 p.m. Friday.
Graveside service for Bennett D. Vance, 60, of Madison, Alabama, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Thatch-Mann Cemetery in Athens with Peoples Funeral Home directing. Viewing at Peoples Funeral Home is 2-7 p.m. Friday.
Martha Ann Gossett, 78, of Athens, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Service is 2 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens. Burial in Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Spry Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Arthur "Horace" Thomas will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at McConnell Memorial Chapel with Scott Richardson officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be at Evans Cemetery.
Jimmie Lane Lewis, 74, of Ardmore, Alabama, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. All services on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Visitation 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Graveside service 1 p.m. at Gatlin Cemetery.
