A special group of graduating seniors at East Limestone High School will be receiving their diplomas on Thursday, May 25, from the same principal that welcomed them to their first day of kindergarten at Creekside Elementary School.
Principal Matt Scott was head administrator at Creekside Elementary (now called Primary) for 18 years and had the great privilege of welcoming thousands of children into their school careers as kindergarteners. Twelve years ago, he welcomed in 66 of the now graduating seniors of East Limestone High School to their first day of school. Fast forward to Tuesday, May 9, and he was able to say “Job well done,” to those same 66 kids as they finished their last day of high school.
Scott said he felt blessed to be with this senior class.
“It is super special that I was their principal and saw them at Creekside through kindergarten camp all the way to graduation from high school. Building those relationships with students and parents through the course of starting kindergarten at their very beginning of their educational career and watching them grow and mature, you grow up together,” he said. “To be able to join this group at their senior year at East Limestone has been very rewarding to see them at this stage of their educational career has been very special. To reconnect with the students and their families again, I have been very blessed.”
Three of those seniors are Kennedy Dollar, Drake Jackson and Logan Wales. When asked how they felt about having Scott join them for their senior year, the students were full of praise and admiration for their principal.
“Mr. Scott has always supported us. He’s a great role model,” Dollar said.
“It’s surreal to have him again as our principal,” Jackson said. He is a great principal, and he’s always taking care of us. It is nice to have someone always taking care of you.”
In true role model fashion, Mr. Scott had some advice for the graduating seniors.
“To be a leader, a good friend and work hard and put forth the effort. With that effort be kind to others. Try to make your days successful and life successful. Help grow your community wherever life takes you. Let your positive light shine and remember your teachers, friends, and community. and most importantly, Build relationships. We thrive on positive relationships,” Scott said.
The students had some advice for Scott as well on how to keep up the great work at East Limestone and carry on the tradition of greatness.
Logan Wales said to “continue to keep it light and keep it fun for your students. Not taking yourself very seriously is a great thing.”
“Mr. Scott always knows every kid’s name. Keep that up,” Dollar said.
“Keep doing what you are doing. Keep interacting with the students, and most of all, keep the kids safe,” Jackson said.
