Obituaries
Loraine Pierce Vickers, age 67, passed away Friday December 3rd at Huntsville Hospital. Mrs. Vickers was born on January 18, 1954 in Colorado to Louis Leroy Pierce and Hazel Gertrude Hillier. She is preceded in death by her father, and one son Joshua Aaron Vickers She is survived by her lovi…
Denice Gail Adams, 64, Athens, Alabama, died Friday, December 3, 2021 at her residence. Services 2pm Sunday, Spry Funeral Home Chapel, Athens, with Buddy Brymer officiating, burial in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation noon until service Sunday at Spry.
Sumner "Bud" Arthur White of Athens passed away on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital. Mr. White was born on July 4th, 1946, to Thomas Morgan White, Jr. and Virginia Noles White. Mr. White is survived by his wife of twenty-one years Bonnie White of Athens, AL; daughter Ging…
Most Popular
- 3 men face drug charges after bust
- Arrest reports for 12/1/21
- Arrest reports for 11/30/21
- Arrest reports for 12/4/21
- Council passes one-time payment for city employees
- LCSO searching for work release inmate
- Sheriff's office searching for stolen farm equipment
- Blakely cleared to travel for business, award
- Something to cheer about: Athens middle-schooler represents city on All-American cheer tour
- Holt and the Colts: Clements on a roll with perfect record
