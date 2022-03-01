A search at Good Springs Grocery in Anderson resulted in the arrest of five individuals on gambling charges. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 24, a Limestone County Narcotics investigator visited the grocery store after receiving several complaints about illegal gambling devices located there. The investigator found illegal gambling machines actively being played.
A search warrant was obtained, and eight gambling machines with $292 found within the machines. Five arrests were made:
• Richard Glenn Belue, 68, of Anderson Ala., has been charged with Promoting Gambling. Belue has been released on a $1,000 bond.
• Donna Henry Alston, 55, of Athens, Ala., has been charged with Simple Gambling. Alston has been released on a $500 bond.
• Terry Lynn Butler, 55, of Anderson, Ala., has been charged with Simple Gambling. Butler has been released on a $500 bond.
• Shannon Nicole Worrell, 41, of Anderson, Ala., has been charged with Simple Gambling. Worrell has been released on a $500 bond.
• Finney D. Martin, 64, of Springfield, Tenn., has been charged with Simple Gambling. Martin has been released on a $500 bond.
