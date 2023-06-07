Now an alumnus, Kameron Gatewood has been a major asset to the Athens High School football team over the last three years. Coach Cody Gross said they will miss having him around.
“He’s a phenomenal young man. He’s humble. He’s a hard worker. He’s a great student. He’s a great teammate – all those things,” Gross said.
Gatewood said walking across the stage and graduating high school was a big deal and a major accomplishment, but signing his letter to Tuskeegee University and committing to play football: That was different.
“I would say signing the paper was a better feeling because for your parents not to have to pay for college and that you know you’re going to do what you love, that’s a good thing in life and for your future,” he said.
He said he’s always been working toward this and now he’s living out his dream. He’s been playing football since he was 5 years old.
“I would trade anything to keep playing the game of football,” he said. “I just love scoring touchdowns, playing both sides of the ball and just to hit. It lets go of some stress making contact with other players.”
He was injured during his senior season and after he had surgery he would go to the stadium because football was just the thing he likes the most.
“It’s peaceful and quiet there. It just takes a lot of stress up off your shoulders,” he said. “And the guys, if you have a good team, which is what Athens has, it’ll make the game more fun.”
Gatewood said that the team was like a family and that sometimes football is what makes a community.
“Our football games people will come out as a community and support. It’s not just one person that will recognize you, the whole community does and we all do things as a community. That’s what I love about Athens. We all come together,” he said.
He learned to have faith through the time of his injury and that same community held him up.
“Every day, Coach Gross, all the coaching staff, my church members they were praying for me, they checked on me daily, asked how I was doing,” he said. “That’s what really got me through it was my dad and my coaches and my pastors.”
He said his injury was no joke and wanted to take his recovery very seriously.
“You can’t cheat the workouts. Whatever your therapist tells you to do, you have to do it. Even if you’re hurt, just let them know you can’t go all the way to your full effort but at least just try it,” he said. “That’s what I trust about him the most, he’s certified to do what he do so I’m going to listen to him.”
Gatewood’s work certainly paid off. He was able to return to the field at the end of his senior season and was a high scorer for the team once he was back from his injury, scoring nine touchdowns in the final five games of the season.
“He overcame an injury last year where he missed half the season and that was a big setback for him but he fought through it and got back sooner than what was expected and a lot of that is just his work ethic,” Gross said. “A lot of it is toughness, a lot of it should be attributed to how strong he is.”
In just those five games, he had 580 yards averaging 7.1 yards per carry and 115 yard per game. He said he’s ready to take his talents onto Tuskeegee and his coach knows he’s earned it.
“Just tickled to death for him to go be able to play at the next level,” Gross said. “He’s worked extremely hard and the good Lord blessed him with ability. He’s got that but he did have to work.”
Before Gatewood’s injury, Gross said he was putting in the work to do what a player needed to do.
“Bigger, faster, stronger is what you want and he was able to do that,” he said.
Gross said that Tuskeegee plans to use Gatewood at running back but he could be a good fit in multiple positions.
“He just knows how to play the game of football,” he said. “He’s got a good football IQ.”
He said he’s met the coaching staff and a few of the other players already on his visit there. He thinks they’re good guys and knows it will just take some time to get used to playing on a new team.
“In order to be good and have team chemistry you have to bond together and then come together as a community and do things together that’s what will make the team better,” he said.
For as much as he loves football he knows that the academics matter. He chose this school for that reason.
“It’s not just about playing football. They’re third in the nation for engineering and that’s what I want to major in so I really look toward just moving forward in that and playing football there,” he said.
Asked if he’s ready to head to campus and get started – the answer was what you’d expect.
“I’m slick ready for it,” Gatewood said. “Just ready for my experience in college — freshman year.”
