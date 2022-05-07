If you are like most people, when you hear the word “fig” your mind goes immediately to the infamous Fig Newton cookie. Although having long been associated as just the namesake ingredient in that cookie, figs have been bursting onto the culinary and dietary scene in everything from jam to a pizza topping.
The cultivation of figs has reportedly been around since 5,000 B.C. and is a staple in the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet. Besides having a sweet fruity taste, they are nutrient-rich and a delicious choice for snacks or adding to baked good and savory dishes.
Both fresh and dried figs are low in calories and contain a negligible amount of fat. They are an excellent source of fiber and potassium as well as containing other essential minerals, such as magnesium, calcium and iron. Athletes will munch on a few dried figs as a quick energy pick-me-up, as they are one of the few dried fruits that contain a good amount of natural sugar without added sugars.
There are four major types of figs grown in the United States: Smyrna, Caprifig, San Pedro and Common. Most figs can produce two or more crops a year. The first crop is referred to as breba and the subsequent crop as the main crop.
Smyrna varieties require pollination to set crops. Caprifigs furnish the pollen needed and a home for the pollinating insects, the fig wasp. San Pedro figs do not need pollination to set a breba crop; however, they do need it to set fruit for the main crop.
The common fig can produce both breba and main crops without pollination. It is the variety grown in the Southeast because the fig wasp, which pollinates the other types of fig trees, cannot survive in the Alabama climate. Some recommended varieties that grow well in Alabama include Celeste, Eastern Brown Turkey, Alma, LSU Purple, LSU Gold and Kadota.
Fig trees should be planted while they are dormant, with spring being the best time. They grow best in well-drained soil with a pH of 5.8 to 6.5. Plant in full sun and away from competing trees and shrubs that will use water and nutrients needed by the fig tree.
The root system of fig trees is typically shallow, so it is generally recommended to plant the fig tree two to three inches deeper than they were planted in their nursery container. They will also benefit from regular watering for the first few years, especially when conditions are dry.
Adding organic matter, such as peat moss or compost, is advantageous for fig growth and can be worked into the soil before planting. Loosen the soil to accommodate the span of the roots to help them establish easily. Three to four weeks after planting, apply two ounces of ammonium nitrate or four ounces of calcium nitrate in a circle approximately one foot from the base of the plant.
If additional growth is desired, repeat the above rates or use a complete fertilizer, such as 8-8-8, at a rate of eight ounces per plant. Make sure to water thoroughly before additional fertilization. Do not fertilize past June. This will slow the onset of new growth before winter.
Fig trees are trained as a multiple-trunk tree. During the first winter, select four to eight vigorous, widely spaced shoots to serve as leaders, and remove all other shoots. Beginning the second year, prune back the bush by one-third to one-half the length of the shoots in early spring, after the danger of frost but before new growth has started. Most figs form on new wood, and pruning allows for proper sun exposure and air movement.
If a leader becomes damaged or dies, remove it and any other dead or diseased wood, and choose a new leader from one of the new shoots that develop during the season.
Harvest fruit when it has a little give when pressed. Kept in the refrigerator at 40 to 43 degrees with humidity around 75 percent, fruit will keep for about 8 days. Stored at 32 to 35 degrees and humidity near 95 percent provides up to 30 days of storage life.
Once removed from cold storage, the shelf life is only about two to three days. So, get those recipes for fig preserves, bacon wrapped figs, and pizza topped with fig, goat cheese and prosciutto ready – it’s time to eat! Until next week, happy gardening.
