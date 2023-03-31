Limestone County is growing and with that growth comes a change in the landscape. For many, change can bring about the desire to keep things as they have always known it to be. Limestone County has been evolving for centuries. As a matter of fact, even the name of the county changed from Elk to Limestone on February 6, 1818.
Since Limestone County was established in 1818, many towns and communities have been established. Some of those towns are still thriving and growing today but several communities have faded away.
Barker
Barker, named for the family who lived there, is a community that existed in West Limestone within what is known today as Pleasant Grove. While Barker at one time did have a post office, what history is more likely to remember is the Barker family and the history of the Barkerite cult.
John Clanton Barker was born 1824 in Limestone County. he and his wife Nancy Shoemaker Barker, born 1830, had seven children and were founding members of Temperance Oak Baptist Church. John C. Barker’s 1888 obituary said he was “Honored by all who knew him.”
The Barker’s were prominent members of the community but one of John and Nancy’s sons, John S. Barker, would become one of the notorious characters in Limestone County’s history.
Rev. John S. Barker, born 1861, claimed to be a prophet of God and garnered a cult following that became known as the Barkerites.
John Henry Walker wrote in the News Courier June 14, 1978, “The story of the Rev. John S. Barker and the strange religion he evolved after renouncing his membership in the Church of Christ is no ancient tale, but one which had its ending a little more than 30 years ago. There are those still living in their prime who were his converts, and who have an understandable reluctance to talk about this self-proclaimed holy man who was once the target of a band of night riders.”
John S. Barker has been described as “tall, broad shouldered, and raw-boned” and appeared completely clean shaven. He was also described as “eccentric” by those who knew him. Around the turn of the century, he went to the Indian Territory of Oklahoma where he spent a decade preaching to and claiming to convert Native Americans to his religion.
After returning to Limestone County from Oklahoma, Barker began holding meeting in homes. “His tirades against other church members was believed responsible for a visit by the nightriders of the home of a convert where Barker was staying at the time,” Walker wrote.
Barker, concerned for his safety, ordered male followers to be armed in an effort to intimidate. The nightriders are said to have left Barker and his followers alone. The Barkerites followed a strange and dark doctrine including ordering members to divorce their wives if they did not convert. He even ordered some to commit murder.
Walker wrote, “Barker had convinced that he would be the only human on earth when Christ came a second time and produced ‘proof’ in the Bible to substantiate his forecast. How he explained these miscarriages of prophecy is not known, but evidently he mollified his followers.
“He taught that some persons are possessed of the devil and ought, therefore to be destroyed. In one instance he ordered a convert to kill his son because the 10 or 12 year old boy had the devil within him, and the father tried to do away with the boy but couldn’t go through with it. He did, however, place the youth in a small stall with a particularly vicious mule, hoping the animal would do the deed for which he lacked the nerve. The boy came out unscratched.”
The Barkerites made and sold liquor to raise money because according to Barker, this activity was acceptable as long as the liquor was sold to the “devils” or non-cult members. Barker would also frequently deploy wagons to visit followers homes where they demanded money or other items of values as tithes that would go to the Rev. Barker.
Barker told his followers to begin preparing in 1915 for the world to end in 1917. The world did not end and soon followers began see Barker as a fraud. As members began deserting him, Barker, along with his nephew, Joe Barker, and Joe’s son, left the area for Oklahoma. Trouble followed.
An article in the Alabama Courier published September 18, 1924 reports of a murder charge Barker faced.
“At the trial of himself and wife and his uncle, Rev. John S. Barker in Oklahoma, the past week for the murder and disposal of the youngest child of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Barker, the jury found Joe guilty and fixed his punishment at eight years in the state penitentiary and discharged his wife and his uncle, finding nothing against them that tended to convict them of murder.
A most remarkable case. The child disappeared from the home of its parents and nothing has ever been found to indicate where it went or what disposition was made of the little one. After the child disappeared, Joe came back to his old home in this county for a short visit, and returning to Oklahoma, he was arrested together with is wife and his uncle, the Rev. John S. Barker and they have been in jail since early in the summer.”
A cabin reported to be the home place of John Barker still stands on Lovell Road off of Snake Road. A deed at the Limestone County Archives also indicates that John Barker was the owner of the property.
A note on the door of the cabin states:
“Welcome to the ‘Barker House.’ This was the home of William and Melissa Barker and their children, Maude, Ada, Leona, and Arthur.
The log cabin portion was originally the slave quarters of the Barker Plantation which was located south of this location about 300 yards.
It is uncertain when the log portion was moved, but William (Red Will) and Melissa lived in the house from 1894 when they were married until their deaths. Maude, Leona and Arthur never married and remained in the house until 1972 when their health required they be moved to a nursing home.”
William (Red Will) was John Barker’s brother. The Alabama Courier recorded that on November 6, 1894, the same year William and Melissa moved into the home, “J.S. Barker was selling out his entire stock of goods at Carriger and was going to the Indian Territory.”
John Samuel Barker eventually returned home to Limestone County and on February 17, 1934, at the age of 72, he passed away. He is buried near his mother, father, and other family in the Barker Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.