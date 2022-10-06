Limestone County is growing and with that growth comes a change in the landscape. For many, change can bring about the desire to keep things as they have always known it to be. Limestone County has been evolving for centuries. As a matter of fact, even the name of the county changed from Elk to Limestone on February 6, 1818.
Since Limestone County was established in 1818, many towns and communities have been established. Some of those towns are still thriving and growing today but several communities have faded away.
Gourdsville /Gilbertsboro
Nestled in the picturesque hills and hollows near Shoals Creek in northwest Limestone County once stood a place many flocked to for merriment. Gourdsville was the place that boasted what was once considered the finest corn liquor still around. There isn’t much left of this once popular destination except for the historical marker placed there long after the town faded.
The historical marker, erected by the Limestone County Historical Society, Alabama Elk River Development Agency and Athens-Limestone Tourism Council in 2016, explains the reason behind the uniquely named town. The marker is located at the corner of Gardner Hollow Road and Shoals Creek Road.
Gourdsville is the colorful place name of one of the earliest settlements in Limestone County. It was little more than a camp of shanties established by intruders in the Chickasaw lands who were driven back to the Tennessee line by U.S. soldiers from Ft. Hampton in 1809 and 1811. The story goes that one enterprising settler operated a still and sold corn liquor there served in gourds, there being no other containers for serving it in small quantities. The proprietor created a bar of long boards or smoothed logs supported by barrels for dispensing his liquor. The trails to and from Gourdsville were said to be so strewn with broken gourds that one could tell far in advance of his arrival that he was headed to the right place for a drink.
Thomas Gilbert arrived in Limestone County near Gourdsville from South Carolina with his second wife, Mary, around 1828. His oldest son, Cary moved to nearby Giles County, where the family cemetery is located, while his youngest son, David moved to Limestone soon after.
According to a family bio, references to Thomas Gilbert’s father, Caleb Gilbert, being a Revolutionary War veteran or patriot are not exactly true. The bio states, “Caleb was not a Revolutionary War soldier, but did provide supplies to the SC Militia. He died sometime between when his will was written on March 30, 1805 and when it was proven on March 3, 1806. It's assumed he died in early 1806.”
A Gilbert Family bio also clarifies an inaccuracy regarding the marriages of David Gilbert. David moved to the Gilbert’s farm near Gourdsville in the early 1830’s with his third wife, Mary O’Neal. Like the two wives before her, Mary died young but not before bearing three sons, Thomas H., John E., and Van Buren Gilbert. David would marry at total of six times, not seven, before passing away in Gourdsville in 1871.
Some interesting tales have been recorded about life in the Gourdsville/Gilbertsboro area, including
an article published May 6, 1881 in the Alabama Courier “Old Gilbertsboro: Reminiscences of its early history.”
“In the year 1833, the late Lewis Nelson moved to our little village and commenced the mercantile business which made two dry goods establishments here. Nelson sold goods for twenty seven years, going to Philadelphia once a year for twenty five years in succession. He accumulated wealth and married Miss Lydia Gilbert, who still lives on the same old place.”
The article also recalled a more bizarre story. “Sam Smith, who lived on the place now owned by Willie Gilbert, the youngest son of Dave Gilbert, was killed by a man named Crabbe in this manner: They had a fisticuff fight, when Crabbe bit Smith’s finger, which mortified, and he died in three days afterwards. Dr. Fields was sent for but did not get here in time to save him.
Long gone are the corn liquor stills and other components of a bustling town such as Gilbertsboro School and Gourdsville Post Office. Today, the towns’ marker sets at a crossroads in a picture perfect area of Limestone County near the Tennessee border.
