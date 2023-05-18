CLASS 1A/2A BOYS

North Sand Mtn. 325-326 – 641

Elba 346-323 – 669

Pike Liberal Arts 341-336 – 677

Athens Bible 353-352 – 705

At substate Athens Bible came in second place to earn their spot in the state competition in Auburn. AJ Bradford & Luke Davis tied for second place at substate, both shooting one under par.

CLASS 6A GIRLS: TOP 5 INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS

Jinger Heath, Hartselle 70-67 – 137

Yvette Gorden, Pike Road 68-72 – 140

Adelyn Pike, Athens 73-78 – 151

Ashlyn Madden, Spanish Fort 80-72 – 152

Katie Hallmark, Spanish Fort 78-76 – 154

CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS

The Lindsay Lane Lady Lions golf team took third place at the state golf tournament. Chloe Ruble finished the tournament 2 strokes under par to tie for a win of the state individual title.

Tuscaloosa Academy 224-226 – 450

Houston Academy 288-262 – 491

Lindsay Lane 284-275 – 559

Piedmont 343-323 – 666

TOP 5 INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS

Anna Christian Beeker, who led after Monday with a 4-under 68, shot a 74 to finish at 2-under 142 – tying with Lindsay Lane’s Chloe Ruble, who had a 1-over 73 Tuesday and finished a 142. Julie Waldo of Alabama Christian and Saxon Skinner of Tuscaloosa Academy had the low rounds at even par 72 and finished at 147 and 150, respectively.

Anna Christian Becker, Tusc. Ac. 68-74 – 142

Chloe Ruble, Lindsay Lane 69-73 – 142

Julie Waldo, Alabama Christian 75-72 – 147

Saxon Skinner, Tusc. Ac. 78-72 – 150

Anna Reave Skinner, Tusc. Ac. 78-80 – 158

