By the time my eighth birthday rolled around, Daddy refused to bait my hook or remove the fish from my line so, being the independent person I remain today, it only made me determined to learn to do those things for myself — which I did, though there wasn’t much fishing on my agenda until meeting my husband in the spring of my sophomore year of high school.
He helped renew my interest in the sport. He and his friend loved to fish, and much to Jim’s chagrin, he invited me along, too.
Once my skills had been approved, Jim was actually impressed with my knack for the sport. Living in southeastern Michigan, there were more than ample resources to practice, too. We fished in small creeks, rivers, small inland lakes and, of course, nearby Lake Erie (one of the five Great Lakes).
Lake Erie was a new experience for me. For one thing, the undercurrents are very dangerous because it is the shallowest of the Great Lakes — and boasts of more drowning victims, too, including my husband’s uncle.
Fishing from inside a boat was also new to me. My innate fear of the water kicked into high gear, as did my high likelihood of motion sickness. Lake Erie waves constantly rocked the boat unlike the smaller, though much deeper, inland lakes I later became accustomed to. Neither was enough to deter young love, so the three of us continued our fishing excursions.
Much later in life, fishing became a source of great peace and serenity to me. As empty nesters, we rented a spot on a nearby lake and set up our camper there. For many years, it was a great getaway. We taught our five grandchildren to fish there as well.
Some of our best memories and stories came from time spent at that spot. There was the time little Robbie cast his line in the water — but instead hooked himself by the seat of the britches and nearly picked himself up from behind as he frantically reeled that line back in, convinced he had the biggest catch of the day—and actually he did.
We took our pets with us. The cat — entirely disinterested — refused to go near the fish, hunting for snakes instead, but we had to be awfully careful to keep the fish out of the dog’s grasp. She made it next to impossible to safely get them off the hook and into the basket.
Our first born grandson, Jackie, accompanied me in this little song as we sang and laughed when we rowed the boat:
Row, row, row the boat
Gently ‘cross the lake
Merrily, merrily, merrily
Watch out for the water snake!
During a difficult patch in my life, when plagued with health issues, an empty nest and a husband who drove an 18-wheeler, loneliness set in, accompanied by a good deal of anxiety.
The best medicine, after prayer and meditation, was to sit in that boat and fish my little heart out. Most weekdays, the small lake was vacant. Oftentimes, my mother accompanied me, though she never set foot in the small rowboat. The lake was private and so small that only electric motors were allowed on it. We preferred to row.
Mom enjoyed a book and the solitude as she glanced frequently to watch me intently. She became alert if I pulled anchor and changed locations but when I took the oars and aimed the boat toward the dock, she jumped into action. While I cleaned and scaled the fish, she got the fire and big skillet going in anticipation of a fresh fish fry. Fish never tasted better either.
At that spot, we created such good times and memories. Once, I was the only one on the lake and caught over 80 bream (aka blue gill). At that point, cleaning a fish had never occurred to me since my husband did the honors, but he was in California on a run (pre cell phone days) so when I arrived home I called his friend, who lived near the lake, explaining exactly where I left them. The thought of them going to waste was distasteful.
His friend, Joe, called back in a bit to report that my fish basket was empty. Knowing they didn’t escape on their own, and guessing who the culprit was, my determination kicked in once again, and I learned how to clean my own catch. Giving them away is easy, but having them stolen just makes me mad.
We continued to fish the little lake and fill freezer bags with filets for several years.
It wasn’t long before Bob taught me how to filet them for myself, so if you ever need a goldfish fileted, give me a holler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.