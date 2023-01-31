Governor Kay Ivey has appointed Speaker Mac McCutcheon to serve as chairman of the Madison County Commission. This afternoon, the governor called him to notify him of her selection. The appointment is effective immediately.
Governor Ivey also shared the following comment:
“Speaker McCutcheon, who I have worked with for many years, is a proven leader, well-equipped to take the helm at the Madison County Commission, and I am proud to appoint him. I know the people in that area are thrilled to have Mac continue serving Madison County. I am confident this part of our state will keep thriving thanks to the good work by all who serve on the Commission.” – Governor Kay Ivey
