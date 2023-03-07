MONTGOMERY – At the invitation of the Alabama House of Representatives, Governor Kay Ivey will deliver the annual state of the state address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Central Standard Time in the Old House Chamber of the State Capitol.
The governor has invited Terry Saban to join her as her guest at this year’s address. Additionally, The Mustang String Band of the Northeast Alabama Community College will begin playing various musical selections as legislators and other make their way into the Chamber at around 5:30 p.m. Central Standard Time. Governor Ivey has also invited students from University Charter School in Livingston to be in attendance for the address.
You can watch the speech live below.
As of press time the speech will be ongoing. The News Courier will have a follow up story on the state of the state.
