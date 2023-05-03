The pathway was clear for Greg Haynes to reach his goal of one day playing sports at Athens High School. It would be the same pathway traveled for many young athletes growing up in Athens aspiring to one day be a Golden Eagle.
The journey would start at the Fifth Avenue baseball fields playing in the Dixie Youth and Babe Ruth baseball leagues. Haynes would play Midget and Peewee football at the old high school football field on Forrest Street and his basketball skills would be developed at the Athens Recreational Center. By the time he reached Athens High School, Haynes was ready to embark on an athletic career that would see the 2023 Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame inductee become one of the greatest all-around athletes in school history.
“All I ever wanted to do was wear that Athens uniform,” said Haynes. “My father took me to a lot of Athens High School sporting events growing up and I fell in love with Athens High School. I remember watching the 1972 football team, and they set the bar for me. I wanted to compete and carry on the great tradition of Athens High School sports.”
Not only did Haynes help carry on the tradition but by the time his high school career ended, he and his teammates had added on significantly to the success that AHS had enjoyed for decades. The Golden Eagles football team won the state championship during Haynes’ sophomore year in 1975 as he was a starting safety. The following season, Haynes played safety and quarterback on the Co-State Championship team of 1976. Haynes was the starting quarterback for his senior season and the Golden Eagles came close to a three-peat but lost two games by a total of two points. Haynes would earn All-State honors following his final year in the football program.
Football was not the only sport that Haynes excelled in as he earned 10 varsity letters across four sports while at AHS. In addition to the three letters he earned in football, Haynes earned four letters in baseball, two letters in basketball, and one letter in track. He batted .400 during his four years with the baseball team playing centerfield and shortstop. He was an All-Region performer in basketball while averaging 21 points per game during his senior season. In 1978, he lettered as a high jumper on the Golden Eagles indoor state champion track team.
A highly recruited football player, Haynes possessed the height (6’2”) and speed (4.5 forty) that schools coveted. He held many scholarship offers including several SEC schools but would eventually choose his childhood favorite, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
“I could have gone to other places and potentially played earlier, but I wanted to go compete at the highest level. Playing for Coach (Larry) McCoy and the staff at Athens High School prepared me for the transition from high school to college. I knew it would be difficult, especially at a place like Alabama under Coach (Paul) Bryant. But I wanted to compete with some of the best. I welcomed the challenge,” said Haynes.
Haynes would redshirt during freshman season at Alabama in 1978. The following spring practice, Haynes was alternating with the first-team safety position group when he suffered a major injury.
“I tore both my ACL and MCL in my knee and had to have major reconstructive surgery,” said Haynes. “That type of surgery back then was tough for an athlete to come back from 100 percent. But, I am proud to say that I was a member of two national championship teams at Alabama.”
Larry McCoy says there is no doubt that Haynes would have started at Alabama had he not suffered the knee injury.
“Greg was such an outstanding athlete. Everything he picked up, he was good at. He had the size, speed and knowledge to be a very good defensive back at Alabama. Greg is a great person and proud to have coached him. I am happy he is being inducted into the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame,” said McCoy.
Haynes says being inducted into the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame means everything to him.
“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized with former high school teammates and other greats from this area that have been inducted. I had a great support group while growing up in Athens. I am thankful for my loving parents. They gave my brother and me everything we ever needed. I am blessed to say that my childhood dream of playing for the Athens High School Golden Eagles came true,” said Haynes.
