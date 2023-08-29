Everyone is invited to join the Hamilton Area Chamber of Commerce for some free family fun in downtown Hamilton the last Saturday in October. The Buttahatchee River Fall Festival is a family-friendly event offering a day of arts and crafts, music, classic cars, kids’ area and more. The seventeenth annual festival is set for Oct. 28, and hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As festivalgoers arrive for a day of activities, they will be greeted by hundreds of vintage beauties lining the streets of downtown Hamilton for the car show. Children’s activities and live music will keep the crowd entertained throughout the day and shoppers can shop for special sales by local merchants and treasures among the arts and crafts vendors who will be selling a variety of items such as handmade traditional folk pottery, gourd art, bird houses, iron works, glass and handmade jewelry. The motorcycle benefit ride takes to the streets at 10 a.m. (weather permitting). Registration for the ride is $20 per bike and will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Hosted by the Hamilton Area Chamber of Commerce, the festival is held in Hamilton, in and around the Court Square of the Marion County Courthouse and throughout the downtown area. 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th avenues southwest and 1st and 2nd streets southwest will be closed for traffic. Admission is free. The Buttahatchee River Fall Fest is named after the Buttahatchee River, which zigzags its way through Hamilton and connects with the Tombigbee River in Mississippi.
For more information, visit brff.org or call 205-921-7786 or 205-952-9884
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.