Today, at East Limestone High School, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack. There were no known threats against any students or faculty and all safety protocols were followed without any disruption to the school day. The SRO confiscated the weapon and immediately took the student into custody and transported them to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.The Student Code of Conduct will be enforced and safety is and will continue to be a high priority in Limestone County Schools.
Handgun confiscated from student at East Limestone High School
- Limestone County Schools
