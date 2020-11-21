Hands-on learning
Linda Louise Callahan, 72, of Elkmont, died Tuesday at her residence. Mrs. Callahan was born August 3, 1948, in Vevay, Indiana. SHe was a member of Berea Baptist Church, Athens. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. Services will be noon Saturday at Berea Baptist Church w…
Timothy Dewayne Middlebrooks, 43, of Athens, Alabama, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Limestone County. There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service Wednesday at Dement Cemetery with Tommy Polk officiating. Visitation is 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Keith Mid…
- 1 dead in Limestone wreck
- Arrest reports for 11/19/20
- FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE: Twice Daily open in Athens
- Coach resigns after sex act arrest
- Athens addresses trespassing and use of city property
- 2 indicted for violating state health order, trafficking meth
- Arrest reports for 11/17/20
- Arrest reports for 11/14/20
- Arrest reports for 11/18/20
- COUNTY SCHOOLS: More than 500 applications filed for traditional return
