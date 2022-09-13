A parade of superheroes and first responders arrived in style at Athens Big Spring Memorial Park Saturday and were welcomed by a crowd of children and families hoping for a chance to meet their favorite heroes. Despite the threat of rain showers, this year’s Superhero Day, hosted by Eli’s Block Party, was very successful.
Besides mingling with famous superheroes, the park was full of fun games, activities, and rides for kids. The fun day in the park raises awareness and funds for childhood cancers.
Eli’s Block Party is a local non-profit created in remembrance of Eli Williams. “Thrown into the cancer world at seven, Eli Williams would spend half his earthly life fending off the deadly disease and contributing to its future cure. We, as Eli’s Block Party, are picking up Eli’s flag by raising money for innovative brain cancer research,” the charity’s website explains.
Only four percent of government-funded research focuses on childhood cancer. Eli’s Block Party is dedicated to helping raise funds in hopes of supporting the doctors searching for breakthroughs in pediatric cancer treatments.
Many people took a minute Saturday to visit the pinwheel garden. Olivia Barnes & Co. created the Golden Pinwheel Garden. Each pinwheel represented the estimated 2,000 children who will be lost this year to childhood cancer. The Garden will be on display through the month of September.
Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin took part in Saturday’s festivities. “I think it’s awesome how excited the kids get to be able to come out and see us and see the superheroes,” he said. “I’m all about building relationships with the kids and for them to know — if they need us we are here.”
