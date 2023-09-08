Tennessee High School Rodeo
Nicolle Sartain

As a part of the Sept. 9 High School Rodeo at the Athens-Limestone Sheriff's Arena, there will also be two fundraiser performances by the Tennessee High School Rodeo Association.

To kick off the rodeo festivities, TNHSRA will participate in barrel racing Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The rodeo is Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and the weekend wraps up with another 10 a.m. matinee performance from TNHSRA.

Tickets for the rodeo are $10, and veterans and children younger than 5 will receive free admission.

