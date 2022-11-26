In the Nick Saban era, the Iron Bowl rivalry has been a game for Alabama and Auburn that has yielded some of the greatest moments in college football history, as well as sealed the legacies of some of the Tide and Tigers’ greatest teams.
Saban has been with the Tide since 2007, and while Auburn has gone through their fair share of coaching changes during that time, they also have their fair share of victories as well.
Here is a look back at 7 memorable Iron Bowls in the Saban Era
2009 — Julio Jones steals the show
2009 was the first championship season for Nick Saban at Alabama, and it was only made possible due to Julio Jones coming up big multiple times to keep a drive alive late in the game, in what would be a last-minute comeback drive to solidify the victory for the Tide.
Roy Upchurch would seal the deal with a touchdown reception from Greg McElroy. Final score: Alabama 26-21 Auburn.
2010 — The Camback
Cam Newton stole the show in 2010 as a transfer to the Auburn Tigers. He stole the show once again in Tuscaloosa, coming back from 24 points down to beat the Tide in epic fashion. Final score: Auburn 28-27 Alabama.
Newton accounted for four touchdowns in the game on the way to a Heisman season and one of the best seasons in history.
2013 — The Kick Six
What could be argued as the most famous play in college football history (certainly the most aired) will not be soon forgotten by either side.
For the Tide, it cost them a chance at a three-peat and spot in the BCS title game, which would be taken up by Auburn and Florida State. Final score: Auburn 34-28 Alabama.
2014 — Points, points, and more points
In what would go down as one of the highest scoring affairs for either side in any game, the 2014 Iron Bowl had plenty of fireworks and bad blood between the two sides after the events of the Kick Six.
Alabama would get their revenge in a game that saw Sammie Coates put on a show for the Tigers and Amari Cooper put on a show for the Tide. Final score: Alabama 55-44 Auburn.
2017 — College GameDay rocks The Plains
The popular road show “College GameDay” was on hand, with Charles Barkley guest starring, for the 2017 Iron Bowl in Auburn.
Auburn would win the Iron Bowl, only to lose to Georgia in the SEC title game, allowing Alabama to still make the playoffs and defeating the Bulldogs in the national title game. However, Auburn still had Iron Bowl bragging rights. Final score: Auburn 26-14 Alabama.
2019 — Bo Nix vs Mac Jones Part I
2019 was a strange year for the Tide after the injury to star QB Tua Tagovailoa. It put future college star Mac Jones in the spotlight early on in his career, on the biggest stage possible for the Tide – an Iron Bowl in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Bo Nix and the Tigers would get the final laugh in a wacky game that saw two pick-sixes by Jones, including one that went of RB Najee Harris’ back. Final score: Auburn 48-45 Alabama.
2021 — Bryce Young leads Plains comebackThe Tigers were huge underdogs last season, but that did not slow them down in the Iron Bowl, which would end up becoming a four-overtime affair.
The Tide were fighting for their playoff lives, and were able to secure the comeback and tie the game near the end of regulation following Bryce Young’s heroics. Final score: Alabama 24-22 Auburn.
