Hive of the Rising Sun is an apiary operated by Colby and Justin Ruf out of Harvest, AL. They manage more than 70 bee colonies in South Central Tennessee and North Central Alabama. They can often be found selling their goods and wares at markets here in Athens and Limestone County.
Colby Ruf is originally from Southeast Texas, while Justin Ruf — a U.S. Serviceman — is from Athens. The couple began beekeeping in 2016 and have since grown and expanded their apiary and their products and services offered.
The News Courier spoke with Colby Ruf regarding her and her husband's apiary business.
"We started beekeeping in 2016 with our mentor who lives out in Scottsboro. His name is Ray Latham. So, let's see, we started in '16, and then we took off on our own in 2017," said Ruf.
"We took off on our own with two packages that we purchased and then we caught a swarm from a friend of ours in Scottsboro as well. And those three hives we turned into nine by the end of the summer. So, we went into the winter with nine colonies, and we've been going ever since," she said.
Ruf got the Hive of the Rising Sun apiary operational while Justin Ruf was deployed overseas with the military.
"I actually started us up and going because my husband was deployed to Afghanistan. So, he wasn't here when I actually started our apiary, but he had built all of our equipment from some lumber that we purchased from a friend."
The Ruf's apiary journey began when Justin Ruf started reading books about beekeeping.
"Justin picked up a book one day, the 'ABCs and X, Y and Z of Beekeeping' and also the 'Beekeepers' Bible.' He picked up those two books and started studying and got really interested in it and started talking to me about it a little bit more, and he really wanted to do it. So, we then got online and started doing some studying," said Ruf.
Ruf went on to say they follow the University of Georgia's Young Harris Institute, which has a beekeeping program.
"They have an entire Entomology Department that has a school that you can graduate from in beekeeping," she said. "So, we actually follow their curriculum and still study from it today in regard to beekeeping, so that was kind of our schooling. It was self-teaching. And, of course, we met our mentor who had been beekeeping for, golly, over 50 years — his whole life. His grandfather and dad before him did beekeeping, you know, so he's been doing it for generations, but he kind of took us under his wing for a year."
Services and products offered
The Rufs offer many apiary services, including mentoring, advising and hive removal.
"We offer one year's worth of mentoring for you where I can either come to you or you come to me, whichever you're more comfortable with. In your second year, I'm an advisor but I'm no longer mentoring you, so you can contact me for advice or if there's something that you just really do not understand. As an advisor, I do charge for those services, but it's subject to the situation. So, I don't have, like, a fee I can throw out there," said Ruf.
The crew will come out to your property and remove bee and wasp hives and nests.
"We also do removals, whether that's in structures, or if it's like a swarm on the side of your house or on the fence or on your car we'll come out and get them," said Ruf. "We will actually come out and handle small-scale wasp removals as well. Sometimes we will actually save the wasps and move them around because they're just as important of pollinators as bees. They also actually do another favor for households; they actually keep spiders away. So, they help spider populations. So that's kind of a whole different story."
The Rufs also offer many bee products, including raw honey and beeswax.
"Then, of course, we have honey, beeswax and we make all kinds of farmers' market-type things that we sell only at farmers' markets. We don't do websites just because honey and beeswax are very expensive commodities," said Ruf.
Even though she is a beekeeper, Ruf is not the biggest fan of honey.
"It's not about me, it's not about the honey. I actually am not the biggest fan of honey. I love tasting honey and trying to figure out where it comes from geographically, but that's just because as a beekeeper it's important that you know before the floral resources in your area for your bees because you need to know there's enough food for them. So, it's kind of your thing to taste honey from different areas for each and to try to figure out which flowers are predominant. But I'm not a big fan of honey," said Ruf.
Ruf went on to say, "I'm not a big fan of taking that away from them because that is their food. That's their carbohydrate source. It's baby food. It's food for the queen, the whole nine yards. Honey was made strictly for the bees. It's just a luxury that we're able to take it."
During inactive seasons, the crew will sanitize honeycomb.
"Then wax rendering kind of comes into fall after honey productions. You'll get some beeswax leftover that you'll need to render and clean and then sanitize. After so many years you will actually take honeycomb away from the bees during an inactive season and will render it down, clean it out, and we'll usually use that for like candles and other products," said Ruf.
Ruf's favorite aspect of beekeeping is the therapy she receives from the task.
"Really, my favorite part of beekeeping is actually just standing there reading the hive, because if you can imagine, a beehive is like a filing cabinet — each box is a drawer and within that drawer, you have the frames which are your files. And so, you're going out there it's kind of like working a magic trick. You have to know what you're looking for. Looking for disease, looking to make sure all functions are normal. How's that behavior? Are the babies doing well? Where's the queen? How is she doing? Where do we need to intervene, if at all? And then being able to walk away from a colony that's just running and operating like a well-oiled machine is just so satisfying," said Ruf.
Follow Hive of the Rising Sun on Instagram @hiveoftherisingsunapiariesllc for the latest on products and services, as well as where to find them.
