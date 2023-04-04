A night of amazing metal
Thursday, April 6, 6:30 p.m.
A Night of Amazing Metal — McCandless Hall. $10
Praise in the alley Friday, April 7, 4-7 p.m.
Praise and Worship in Merchant’s Alley. Free.
Monthly veterans breakfast Saturday, April 8, 7-9:30 a.m.
Free to all Veterans, 1st responders, and their families. $8.00 for all others. Amvets Alabama Post 21
Helicopter egg drop Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
New Life Assembly of God. 16768 Hwy. 72, Athens. Free. Food. Prizes. Candy. 15,000+ plastic eggs dropped from a helicopter. Bring your own basket. www.athensnewlife.com
April walking tour Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.
Meet at Athens Visitors Center 100 N. Beaty St. at 9:45 for a FREE 1 hour Walking Tour of Beaty Historic District.
