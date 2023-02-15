Veterans coffee

Four individuals prepare for the pop up veterans coffee and social on Feb. 18.

 courtesy photo

Book signing Thursday, Feb. 16, 6-7 p.m.

Local author T.A. Lawrence’s Book Signing at Athens Public Library

Painting class Friday, Feb. 17, 7-9 p.m.

Modern Feline Painting Class at The Broken Brush Athens

Ardmore cruise-in Saturday, Feb. 18, 1 p.m.

Cruise-in at Rick’s BBQ 25663 Main St. in Ardmore

Winter gospel meeting Sunday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m.

Winter Gospel with Don Miller at Pepper Rd Church of Christ

Veterans social Saturday, Feb. 18, 9-11 a.m.

Pop up Veterans Coffee & Social. 26723 Hwy 72 E. Athens

