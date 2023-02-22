Coffee with the Sheriff

Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin speaks with a Limestone County resident at the Jan. 30, 2023, Coffee with the Sheriff.

 LCSO/courtesy photo

Coffee with the Sheriff

Thursday, Feb. 23, 7-9 a.m.

Meet The Sheriff for Coffee on the last Thursday of each month at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena.

Color & Coffee Friday, Feb. 24, 10-11 a.m.

Adult Color & Coffee at Athens Public Library

Crochet club Saturday, Feb. 25, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Crochet Club at Athens Public Library

Chicken Stew & Bake Sale Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.

Owens Volunteer Fire Dept Chicken Stew & Bake Sale Elk River Mills Road.

Athens Forever Gala Saturday, Feb. 25, 5:30 p.m.

Athens Forever Gala, at Carter Gymnasium Athens State University.

