Coffee with the Sheriff
Thursday, Feb. 23, 7-9 a.m.
Meet The Sheriff for Coffee on the last Thursday of each month at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena.
Color & Coffee Friday, Feb. 24, 10-11 a.m.
Adult Color & Coffee at Athens Public Library
Crochet club Saturday, Feb. 25, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Crochet Club at Athens Public Library
Chicken Stew & Bake Sale Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.
Owens Volunteer Fire Dept Chicken Stew & Bake Sale Elk River Mills Road.
Athens Forever Gala Saturday, Feb. 25, 5:30 p.m.
Athens Forever Gala, at Carter Gymnasium Athens State University.
