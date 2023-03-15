Blood drive
Thursday, March 16, 2-6 p.m.
There will be an American Red Cross blood drive at Athens Visitors Center. Donors Get $10 Visa Card.
St. Patrick’s Day Friday, March 17, 4-10 p.m.
4-10 p.m. — Andrew’s Legend Band will be playing at Athens Alehouse. There will be food from Sandman Sandmiches and Rocket City Popperz.
7-10 p.m. — Unplug’D Athens, Lockheart Music & Brandon Lee will be performing in Merchant’s Alley.
8:30 p.m. — DJ Manny will play at Limestone Legends.
Gaming get together Saturday, March 18, 9:30 a.m.
There will be a get together to play board games at the Athens-Limestone Public Library.
