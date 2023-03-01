Empty Bowls Project Friday, March 3, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Revival 112 S. Jefferson. $15 for Soup, Bread and the Bowl. All proceeds go to agencies that address hunger and food insecurity in our community.
Ardmore Spring Clean Saturday, March 4, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Spring Clean Up Day. Meet at 8:00 am at Jones Drugs in Ardmore. Breakfast & lunch provided.
Ardmore Veterans Museum Chicken Stew Saturday, March 4, 11 a.m.
Chicken Stew at Ardmore Veterans Museum $30 Gallon. Bring your own gallon jug.
Cruise-In Kickoff Saturday, March 4, 6 p.m.
First Cruise-In of the Season. Athens Square. Please leave N. side of Square open for restaurant patrons. No judging. Free.
