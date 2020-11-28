One of the more common discussions in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been the number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care during their hospitalization. Unfortunately, the beds being used at Athens-Limestone Hospital are in need of an upgrade, an issue the ALH Foundation hopes the community will help them correct on Giving Tuesday.
Foundation director Caroline Canestrari said ALH Foundation is launching a campaign to raise $60,000 and replace all 10 beds in the intensive care unit at ALH, as they are in "desperate need of replacement."
She said many of them have broken pieces, won't lock in place or don't hold a battery charge. The foundation has already raised more than $100,000 for new beds, but they need $160,000 to replace all 10 beds in the hospital's ICU. Since launching the campaign, an additional $17,000 has been raised, but they still need several thousand more to reach their goal.
Replacing all 10 "would be a tremendous asset for ALH," Canestrari said. "The new beds will provide new and upgraded mattress surfaces. They will also have bed scales that will allow our staff to weigh the patients while lying in bed, preventing falls and possible employee injuries."
She said the beds will also be lighter, making them easier to maneuver when transporting patients. It's been at least 20 years since ALH had brand-new beds, according to Canestrari, and the beds in the ICU now were used beds gifted from Huntsville Hospital 12 years ago.
To donate, visit https://weblink.donorperfect.com/GivingTuesdayALH2020 and make an online donation, or mail to ALH Foundation, 700 W. Market St., Athens, AL 35611. The ALH Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, meaning donations are tax-deductible.
"In the current health care climate, we at ALH want to ensure that only the finest quality of patient care and safety is being delivered to those we serve," Canestrari said. "... Your donation will assure that ALH has the resources to provide the best quality of care to our patients and their families."
Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 and has grown to become a global day of giving celebrated the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. Last year, nearly $2 billion was donated online and offline in the U.S., according to GivingTuesday.org.
