Are you a descendant of Fort Henderson soldiers? Do you think you might be?
The Athens-Limestone Community Association is seeking area families who descended from Civil War Fort Henderson soldiers to be recognized as part of the Fort Henderson Memorial.
• Documentation: In order to more accurately understand and tell the Fort Henderson story, the ALCA is seeking any photos, letters, journals, artifacts or other items that document the lives and service of the people of Fort Henderson. These records can be scanned and returned to owners or can be kept in the Trinity Collection housed at the Limestone County Archives.If anyone has documentation to share, call Limestone County Archivist Rebekah Davis at 256-233-6404.
• Donations: The ALCA will apply for a community development grant to help create the Trinity History Center and the Fort Henderson Memorial. The ALCA is also raising money to match the grant funding. Anyone who wants to donate to this project can send money to the ALCA, P.O. Box 1476, Athens, AL 35612.
