The Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and Athens Main Street announced Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 ice skating is set to return to downtown Athens the weekend before Thanksgiving for the 36th Annual Christmas Open House.
To kick off the party, there will be a Merchants Alley Tree Lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 5 p.m. The alley is located between the Athens Main Street office and UG White on Jefferson Street. Local singer Devin Simmons and the ‘Things in Common’ choir will sing holiday cheer and sponsor Alabama Real Estate Solutions will light the tree to kick off the action-packed weekend.
Following the tree lighting, the Open House Kick-Off Street Party will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. on Washington and Marion Streets. DJ KJ/Zillion will be playing all the holiday party tunes, ice skating, presented by Listerhill Credit Union, will take place until 8 p.m., and patrons can dine with food trucks and restaurants, and support their favorite merchants by shopping locally. The patron-favorite Merry Market on Marion, presented by Athens-Limestone Hospital, will also return with vendors.
The party continues through the weekend. Ice skating hours on Saturday will be from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday from 12-4 p.m. Santa Claus will also make an appearance on Saturday and Sunday for photos. This year, he will be set up at the Fly Leaf Photography Studio located at 106 N. Jefferson Street. Merry Market on Marion will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
There will be entertainment on the courthouse steps all weekend including Drew Clemons, Matt Prater, Utopia, Jerome Malone, and much more.
Stan Smith with Wild Hearts Cowboy Carriage Rides will be providing rides around the square all weekend long.
Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce President Pammie Jimmar invites the community to support Limestone County’s small businesses.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” Jimmar said. “Now’s the time to shop, dine, and support local!”
Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson says collaborating with the Athens-Limestone Chamber shows the strong community partnerships between their respective organizations.
“Working alongside the Chamber has been a huge game-changer to promote downtown Athens,’ Richardson said. “We hope to increase foot traffic inside our merchants and restaurants to encourage patrons to tell others about their experience in the historic district.”
For the latest information on the 36th Annual Christmas Open House event, media and patrons can visit https://www.athensmainstreet.org/christmas-open-house.
