Helen Louise Miller Greenhaw
September 23, 1942-October 18, 2022
Frank B. Travis
December 18, 1949-April 11, 2022
Councilman Frank Travis served on the Athens City Council for six years, following his appointment in 2016 after the passing of his predecessor, Jimmy Gill. It was Travis’s belief that to serve as a council member, one must “Be a person who cares. You need to have a heart for the community and everything else will fall into place.”
Travis’s hand was in many events and organizations in Athens. He was a member of the City of Athens Relay for Life Team and served as a Celebrity Waiter and host for annual fundraiser event where local celebrities serve patrons at Applebee’s to earn tips for the American Cancer Society.
Mike Johnson
April 7, 1962-Jan. 20, 2022
Mike was an engineer at Steelcase and a musician with Trippin Dixie and Highway 72. He played drums, guitar mandolin, ukulele, and was lead singer. He was part of Big Life University and helped with the Arts Council/High Cotton Arts and Athens Limestone Tourism with Spirit of Athens. He preached all of his life after studying with Mark White at Oakland Baptist Church and was working with Craig’s Chapel Church of Christ in Lester, Alabama.
Mike loved people and wanted the best for everyone. He was encouraging, helpful, and available to those that asked or needed him.
Doug Gates
Jan. 21, 1951-July 1, 2022
Doug was an active member of First United Methodist Church where he served as Finance Chairman; Eagle Scout and Board Member of the Eagle Scout Board of Review; 34 year member of Rotary Club where he served as President and honored as a Paul harris Fellow; Board Member of Athens Main Street; and Chairman of Limestone County Parks and Recreation Association.
His passion was serving and helping others, making a difference in the Athens community, and traveling the world with his family and friends.
Ida Brown Terry
Aug. 12, 1938-May 20, 2022
Ida began teaching at Elkmont High School in 1967. She also taught at Calhoun Community College.
After retiring, she became active in charitable organizations in Athens and Limestone County. She served on Limestone County Churches Involved (LCCI) Executive Board as Secretary and also coordinated LCCI’s Stuff-A-Truck, Stuff-A-Bus, Hunters Helping the Hungry, and Shower Up programs. She volunteered at LCCI two days a week assisting clients.
One of her special interests was the historic Donnell House, circa 1845. She served many years on the board and seven years as board president. She also served on the City of Athens Historic Preservation Commission.
Kathy Cothren
Sept. 10, 1951-April 22, 2022
A resident of the Ardmore community her entire life, Kathy was a member of Community Baptist Church, was retired from GM, involved with the City of Athens Relay for Life, on the Foundation for Aging in Limestone County, an active member of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, and served as mentor for the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission.
Betty Christopher
Nov. 22, 1939-Oct. 7, 2022
Betty started her banking career in 1978 with Citizens Bank, in 1981 AmSouth purchased Citizens and Betty worked there until early 1998. In July of 1998 she was instrumental in the organization of Reliance Bank where she worked for 19 years. Reliance Bank was purchased by Trustmark in 2017 where Betty served as President of Athens Business and Community Relations. Betty retired from Trustmark in 2020 and was named a Director.
She was involved in many community organizations including The United Way, Athens Public Library, Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, March of Dimes, and American Heart Association.
Betty spent 19 years organizing and helping with the Christmas Parade. She helped with lining up floats and her special contribution was being in charge of judging the floats. Betty always looked forward to the Christmas Parade and working with everyone in the community that shows up to help on the day of the parade.
