There's two new facilities joining the Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing support family as the automotive industry continues to grow in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.
Aldez and Nippon Express USA have each recently announced expansion into the county as support for MTMUS. Nippon Express USA will be located on the MTMUS campus, where it is expected to hire about 100 new employees and invest $19.1 million over the next two years.
Bethany Shockney, president and CEO of Limestone County Economic Development Association, said they will serve as "the transportation leg of the Mazda-Toyota group."
"Having Nippon Express as one of our companies in the area gives us diverse — very diverse — job opportunities," Shockney said. "Those are not your typical assemblers, like the rest of the plant will be needing."
Nippon Express USA has locations throughout the country, with most focused on the eastern side of the United States, including spots in Atlanta, Nashville and Tupelo, Mississippi. Meanwhile, Aldez's new operation makes it the sixth location for the company and the sixth tenant of SouthPoint Business Park, according to releases from Aldez and The Hollingsworth Companies.
Aldez Group founder Diane Copek said the plant, which opened in August, is 109,000 square feet and will provide supportive logistics and services for production operations.
"I always enjoy new locations in new regions, because it offers us the opportunity to not only expand our business, but to also support our customers and new customers in various ways," Copek said. "... I am proud of our team and their ability to get things done, even amid the chaos of a pandemic. The Aldez team is second to none, and we are proud to continue to be an award-winning supplier of services to automotive manufacturers and their suppliers."
Shockney said their expansion proves another side to MTMUS choosing Limestone County as its home. Not only are new industry coming to the area, but existing industry is seeing the benefits, too.
"About 80% of your new jobs in a community typically come from existing industry," Shockney said. "Any time we can announce an expansion, that's fabulous, because that means that company is healthy and being successful in our community."
She said other companies looking to open up shop in Limestone County shouldn't be put off by the announcements, either.
"We have plenty of land and still have a very strong pipeline for their workforce. We are definitely open for business still," Shockney said, adding the educational system in the area, including K–12, Calhoun Community College and 4-year universities allows Limestone County to continue providing trained graduates ready to join the industry's workforce. "(Companies) don't need to be scared to come here."
"These economic development projects have changed the future of our county by their investments and job creation," Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said. "These opportunities provided to our community through these projects will have a lasting impact for years to come."
Visit nipponexpressusa.com and aldez.com to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.