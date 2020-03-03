A woman was injured when a bridge collapsed under her car as she was driving to work in Limestone County, officials said.
The bridge collapse occurred Tuesday morning on Dupree Hollow Road in West Limestone. Limestone County District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison and Commission Chairman Collin Daly joined West Limestone Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the scene.
Harrison said the woman was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment. Daly said a school bus traveled over the bridge moments before the woman, who was driving a Toyota Highlander.
Dupree Hollow Road will be closed between Alabama 99 and Hunters Gate Road while the bridge is repaired. A release from the county commission said the county's engineering department is in the process of evaluating options to reopen the road.
"It's going to affect a lot of people that live on this road, especially buses that drive through here and numerous residents that drive through here," Greg Poss told The News Courier, adding he lives in the area and uses the road sometimes to visit friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.