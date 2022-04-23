With Athens TOC set for another year of providing physicals to the student athletes of Athens-Limestone, The News Courier interviews Dr. Patrick Boyett on what motivates him to give back to the young athletes of the area.
The physicals are set for April 29 from the Athens Recreational Center, the first year that the Athens TOC is using the facility.
Athens TOC does this in partnership with both Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools an an effort to ensure every student athletes receives their approval to play, and even more importantly, ensure their safety. This also includes Athens Bible School.
(Lindsay Lane does not participate due to the usage of their own physician for physicals near the beginning of the school year).
They also partner with P4 Physical Therapy.
The doctors and staff members who volunteer to participate in these physicals to over 1,000 students do this out of the kindness of their hearts, as they wish to give back to the community.
They could easily be at their office for their practice, but choose to do this instead.
There will be six doctors taking time out of their day for the physicals: Doctors Patrick Boyett, Blake Boyett, Hunter Boyett, Bill Lawrence, Eric Stanford and Jason Hatfield.
The News Courier interviewed Dr. Patrick Boyett on what motivates him to participate in the event.
When asked about what prompts him to take a day off from his practice to help out the kids, he says “The surgeons at TOC Athens have been committed to Athens City and Limestone County students for several years now. We have found over the years that committing a full day to the physicals allows for a uniform system that affords greater participation from the student athletes, creates a more consistent process that is able to utilize a team approach and provides organization for the coaches and administrators.”
When asked about how much help Dr. Boyett receives throughout the process, he says “The physical day is a group effort with teams of nurses, physical therapists, athletic trainers and doctors. This utlizes everyone’s talents and specialized skills to produce a better screening process (for the athletes).”
When asked about how beneficial the physicals day is to the student athletes of Athens City and Limestone County, Dr. Boyett said “Athletic physicals are the first line of safety to keep our students from injury or harm. Every year there are new diagnoses that are found and ultimately prevent injury and harm from things as simple as eyesight to blood pressure and heart murmurs.”
According to Leah Beth McNutt, TOC’s western regional marketing director, all profits made from the physicals day are donated back to the schools, which provides a two-way benefit for all of Athens City and Limestone County Schools.
“The priority of the doctors is to make sure these kids are healthy, safe and ready for sports,” said McNutt. “They want to help these kids excel.”
According to Shea Whitt, TOC area coordinator, they are anticipating anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 student-athletes.
Many of these doctors and nurses at TOC Athens also volunteer their time on the sidelines of football games on Friday nights, providing on-hand assistance for any player in need of medical attention.
Additionally, TOC Athens donates water bottles to the schools, which can be used either to hydrate their athletes or to sell at athletic events for profit, another example of a two-way benefit that they provide the athletic community.
The event will go from 8:15 a.m. until around 2 p.m.
