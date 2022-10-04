Isom’s Annual Scarecrow Contest winners were announced this week.
First place is “Harvest Blessings” by The Maddox Family. Second place is “Sheryl Crow” by Employees Of Revenue Commission. Third place is “Vincent Van Crow” by Athens High School National Art Honor Society.
The scarecrows will be on display the whole month of October.
Judges for the competition were Diane Lehr, Athens Arts League Board Member; Bill Perkins, Pastor at Journey Church; and Ginger McGough, Sr. Vice President Sales Officer at Bank Independent.
